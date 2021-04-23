Residents reject a new power barge on a major river

Santo Domingo.- Concerned about the damages that the installation of a new power plant barge in the Ozama River will bring, community organizations in the surrounding neighborhoods expressed their rebuke and also demanded the removal of existing one.

The protesters walked from the Malecon to the Seaboard power barge, right where a third plant would be installed.

Environmentalist Lawyers Institute director, Eurin Cuevas Medina, also demanded the repeal of a bill for the power project on an estuary of the Ozama River, “because it will only bring friction to his neighbors.”