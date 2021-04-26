Notorious Dominican capos head to US jails

Santo Domingo.- After spending almost three years in detention in Colombia, the notorious drug trafficker Ramón Antonio del Rosario Puente (Toño Leña) was extradited last Friday to the United States to face drug trafficking charges for the second time, this time in Miami.

In his first extradition for drug trafficking to the United States, Toño Leña reached a plea bargaining agreement with US authorities, for his links with the network led by Puerto Rican kingpin Jose David Figueroa Agosto (Junior Capsula).

In the same situation figures César Emilio Peralta (César el Abusador), also detained in Colombia, where he reached a plea deal with United States authorities and is expected to be extradited to that country at any time.