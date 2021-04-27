Adulterated beverages seized during raids in San Cristobal

SAN CRISTÓBAL. – Dozens of bottles of adulterated rum were seized during 18 raids carried out in different neighborhoods and sectors in San Cristobal by the National Police, together with the Ministry of Public Health, the Public Prosecutor’s Office, and the General Directorate of Customs.

Following the raids, the National Police reported that 13 people were arrested for investigation purposes.

Likewise, in addition to the imitation rum, the law enforcement officers seized “large quantities” of contraband cigarettes, several bottles of the well-known liquor “Clerén,” (clergy) two slot machines, cash, and several boxes full of sexual stimulants, according to a press release.

Among the places that were raided were Jeringa, Las Flores, Playa Linda, Barrio Nuevo, Sabana Grande de Palenque, and the businesses La Gaviota, Cafetería El Rubio, Colmado Moisés.

The authorities specified that during the raids, the van they were traveling was pelted with stones.

All the detainees will be submitted to justice for coercive measures, and the seized goods will be sent to the prosecutor’s office for the corresponding purposes.