‘Operation Coral’: fake payrolls to embezzle

Santo Domingo.- The AG has asked the Permanent Attention Court of the National District to declare complex the case involving Maj. Gen. Adán Cáceres et al, who was head of security of former president Danilo Medina.

It also asks that pretrial detention be imposed in all cases and the temporary closure of various companies.

According to the filing, the defendants created a military-police, corporate and religious network to use and hide their purposes through gifts and “amounts of greater importance compared to the at least three billion obtained by the framework”.

In this manner, “hundreds of police and military were used through the payroll of the Tourist Security Corps (Cestur) and the Presidential Security Corps (Cusep).

The links of this alleged plot were discovered through what the aG has called “Operation Coral” which is directly linked to Operation Octopus, which laid bare the alleged network headed by Alexis Medina, brother of the former President.