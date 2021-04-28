Dominican Republic opens a leading edge medical center

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader, headed this Tuesday the inauguration and ribbon cutting of the Diabetes, Obesity and Specialties Medical Center (CEMDOE), located in the San Gerónimo sector of Herrera, Santo Domingo.

The center is fully digitalized and protocolized and occupies a construction area of ​​more than 20,000 square meters, where it currently houses 42 offices with 24 specialties. Additionally, it has recreation areas, more than 250 parking spaces and offers jobs to more than 400 professionals.

Among the medical specialties, the Diabetic Foot Unit and the Hemodialysis and Nephrology Unit stand out, the first directed by Dr. Pedro Mena, it is one of the most innovative diabetic foot units in the country and its vision is to achieve zero amputations in patients and the second, focused on the promotion, prevention, diagnosis and treatment of kidney diseases, chaired by a multidisciplinary medical team.

The health facility belongs to the INTEGRA health ecosystem, a group of companies that come together with the aim of contributing to the transformation of the health system in a sustainable and sustainable way, placing the well-being of the patient at the center of each of the decisions.

CEMDOE is committed to a sustainable design with the use of natural light, where emissions are reduced by 70 percent by installing a 144 kW photovoltaic array on the roof.

Mariela Vicini, founder of the center, expressed in her opening remarks that her greatest motivation has been to contribute to the well-being and health of patients suffering from serious sequelae of the diabetic foot as a consequence of this devastating disease. “I joined efforts a little more than 10 years ago with Dr. Pedro Mena, to create a social support plan through a foundation.”

“This very human and significant experience made us aware of the great need to offer a space that could have a wider scope and that was self-sustaining in order to impact a greater number of people; This is how the idea arose of founding a specialized health center focused on the patient and her family nucleus, oriented towards the prevention and cure of diabetic patients,” added Vicini.

For his part, the executive director of CEMDOE, Dr. Gastón Gabin explained that the management of the center rests on excellence, medical protocols and patient-centered processes, since it will provide comprehensive and collaborative care to significantly improve the quality of life of patients.

“We are proud to offer the general public our specialties and to have built a center following the demanding international standards in accordance with the standards of the Joint Commission International (JCI),” Gabin said.

“Our quality levels will serve to collaborate and continue strengthening the export of services through health tourism, an important market niche that generates transfer of technology, knowledge and favors the creation of jobs,” he said.

At the end of the event came a tour of the facilities of the center led by the President of the Republic, authorities and the main executives of CEMDOE.