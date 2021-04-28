Have you seen him?

To All Concerned,

The family of Donald Bryant is asking the public’s assistance in locating Mister Bryant. Donald Bryant’s family states that Donald enjoys visiting the Dominican Republic.

He was last seen by his family in Columbus Georgia in November of 2020. Donald is 5’7″ and weighs 144 lbs. He has a long beard and long hair, and his ancestry is Korean.

Mister Bryant’s family fears that he may be in the hospital or jail in the Dominican Republic. If you have any information as to the whereabouts of Donald Bryant, please call Detective Jeffrey Jones at the Columbus Police Department Special Victim’s Unit 706-225-4373.

If no answer leave a message.

See attached photograph of Donald Bryant.

I request that you publish this information and relay it to other media outlets in the Dominican Republic.

Thanks in advance for your help.