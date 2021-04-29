Airlines will have more flights to the Dominican Republic

LAS AMERICAS AIRPORT. – Frontier, Copa Airlines, and Aero República airlines announced an increase in their flight operations to provide the country with more seats and facilities for travelers.

The president of the Civil Aviation Board (JAC), Dr. José Marte Piantini, who offered the information, said that the North American airline Frontier requested agency authorization to operate flights on the Punta Cana-San Juan Puerto Rico route.

It indicated that, in the case of Copa Airlines, it also requested an amendment in its air operations in the Dominican Republic, to carry out flights on the Punta Cana-Medellín route, Colombia, as well as Aero-República, requests that were authorized by the Council of the Civil Aviation Board (JAC).

Marte Piantini said that in the case of Aero-República, it would carry out flights not only for passengers but also for cargo twice a week, Colombia-Punta Cana to the East Dominican Republic.

“The increase in international flights to and from the Dominican Republic is a demonstration of the confidence that airlines have in continuing their investments in our country,” said the Civil Aviation Board (JAC) president.

He pointed out that this occurs even when the world is hit by a coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed millions of lives and keeps people of different ages in bed in other countries.

“We continue to be the most reliable destination in Latin America, the Caribbean and other continents, not only for air and tourism investment, but in other areas,” said the government official.