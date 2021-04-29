Firebrand prosecutor says Coral case is ‘judicially armored’

Santo Domingo.- Justice Ministry Prosecution Director, Yeni Berenice Reynoso revealed that in the coming weeks the investigation will continue to clarify “extremely serious” acts of govt. corruption.

The prosecutor told journalists that Operation Coral netted several senior and former officials who are mentioned as part of the dismantled corruption network.

“The Justice Ministry has a broad and complex investigation into extremely serious events and in the course of the following weeks we will be carrying out and deploying more investigative procedures.”

“Our case is judicially armored. Obviously, in this phase of the process no details are given,” said Reynoso at the end of the arraignment.