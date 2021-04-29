The US, Dominican Rep. talk citizen security

Press Release

Santo Domingo.- The authorities of the Dominican and United States governments, headed by President Luis Abinader and the charge d’affaires, a.i. of the Embassy of the United States, Robert Thomas, carried out a bilateral dialogue to collaborate in citizen security programs, including the National Strategy for Citizen Security and institutional reforms, which include the National Police, the public procurement and contracting system and the entities of Gov. oversight.

Likewise, in this first meeting, the group made up of the US delegation and members of the Dominican cabinet discussed other topics of interest such as the domain extinction law and the fight against human trafficking.

Present on behalf of the United States Embassy were William Swaney, Acting Minister Counselor; Todd Christiansen, director of the International Office of Anti-Narcotics Affairs and Law Enforcement (INL); Rebecca Latorraca, director of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID); Alexander T. Bryan, Political and Economic Counselor and Alex Titolo, Counselor for Public Affairs; Eric Wolff, business advisor; Sherie Rebollo, legal attaché, and David Billings, deputy director of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

Representing the Dominican Government were Rubén Silié, Vice Minister for Multilateral Foreign Policy of Mirex; Lisandro Macarrulla, Minister of the Presidency; José Manuel (Jochi) Vicente, Minister of Finance; Jesús Vásquez, Minister of the Interior and Police; Mayra Jiménez, Minister of Women; Major General Edward Ramón Sánchez González, general director of the National Police; Miriam Germán, attorney general; Antoliano Peralta, advisor to the president and Janel Andrés Ramírez from the Chamber of Accounts.

The dialogue is a sign of the support of the United States to the efforts of the Dominican Government in the establishment of the National Strategy for Citizen Security. It also reflects the long history of cooperation between the two countries and the values ​​they share, such as transparency, institutionality and respect for human rights.

Full statement in Spanish: https://do.usembassy.gov/es/el-gobierno-de-los-ee-uu-y-la-republica-dominicana-realizan-dialogo-bilateral-de-alto-nivel-sobre- institutional-reforms-and-citizen-security