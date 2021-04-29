Wanna be in government? Pass an ethics course

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader announced Thursday that, from now on, for a citizen to be in government or to remain on it, it will be a requirement to have completed the Basic Course on Ethics for Public Servants.

In a joint resolution between the Public Administration Ministry (MAP) and the General Directorate of Government Ethics and Integrity (Digeig) they indicate that the training will be essential to access, remain and develop in public positions.

The program will be taught in a virtual and asynchronous manner, from the platform of the Regional Anticorruption Academy for Central America and the Caribbean (ARAC), of the United Nations System.