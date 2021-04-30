‘Bagman’ in Odebrecht US$92.0M bribes loses court trial

Santo Domingo.- The National District 1st Collegiate Court on Fri. accepted several pieces of evidence against Ángel Rondón, the alleged bagman in the US$92 million in bribes paid by Odebrecht to obtain Dominican State works.

Some of the evidence against Rondón was incorporated by reading, and others allowed by both the prosecution and the defense agreed without being read in court.

The judges rescheduled the trial in the Odebrecht case until Monday.