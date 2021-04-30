Dominican Republic, US reaffirm commitments

Santo Domingo.- US Secretary of State, Antony J. Blinken, spoke Friday, through a call, with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Dominican Republic, Roberto Álvarez, according to spokesman Ned Price.

Blinken and Álvarez highlighted the important link between the United States and the Dominican Republic that make up the more than two million Americans of Dominican descent living in the United States, the extensive economic relationships and commitment shared with democracy in the region.

At the meeting, both officials analyzed issues of economic cooperation and security, coordination in matters of COVID-19 and regional issues of common interest.