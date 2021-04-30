Straighten up or get out, Dominican leader warns officials

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader affirmed Thursday that it would be better for gov. officials to resign if they’re unwilling to be transparent or comply with the new Code of Ethics that will govern the public function in the country.

“I ask you, any official who thinks that he cannot comply with this Code of Ethics, to resign today, because we are not going to accept any other action that is not to comply with this Code of Ethics, with which we are committed to our principles and with the country,” he said during a National Palace ceremony to mark National Citizen Ethics Day.

On the occasion, the new Code of Ethics and Integrity Guidelines for Public Procurement was presented, and it was reported that from now on, citizens must take the Basic Ethics Course in order to enter or remain in the Public Administration.