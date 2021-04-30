They embezzled US$150M+ but conviction doubtful

Santo Domingo.- Days after the Attorney General’s Office arrested Maj. Gen. Adán Cáceres and his associates, they are expected to be charged of embezzlement and money laundering exceeding RD$3.0 billion (US$150 million).

“I would be very surprised if that case gets to the bottom,” a sourced briefed on the investigation told Listin Diario.

“Today gives more arguments about my distrust in the Dominican justice and the pragmatism of the North American authorities that yesterday, today and always offer to support the government in the fight against corruption.”

They said the Americans know “from A to Z” what Odebrecht did and with whom in the Dominican Republic, as well as the purchase of Tucano planes, among other corruption scandals, but so far they have only used that information to exert political pressure and obtain support to its hemispheric policies, never to help eradicate the theft of government coffers