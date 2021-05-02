Abinader ensures he is committed to an overall salary increase

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic.- President Luis Abinader declared this Saturday that increasing the salary of all workers is one of the main objectives of his government.

“One of the main objectives of my government will be to increase the salary of Dominican workers, that is one of the goals,” he said during an activity held for Labor Day.

That activity consisted of a conference held by the National Institute of Professional Technical Training, INFOTEP, called “Challenges of the Dominican working class facing the fourth industrial revolution.”

Abinader emphasized that it is necessary to work on small immediate conquests to achieve the development “leaving the speech and starting with the action.”

Eulogia Familia, vice president of the National Confederation of Union Unity (CNUS), asked the president to dignify the work of women by closing the wage gap and equality between men and women.