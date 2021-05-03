Canal at Haiti border must respect norms, Dominican leader says

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader said Monday that in the discussion between the Dominican and Haitian authorities about the interests of the neighboring country to build a canal that draws water from the Massacre River, a solution will be sought that benefits both countries and does not harm any of the nations.

He noted, however, that the solution must be based on existing international agreements so that neither of the two nations is harmed.

“What I understand is that dialogue has been carried out with the relevant institutions. In this type of situation, international agreements will be executed so that neither of the two nations is harmed,” Abinader said.