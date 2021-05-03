Luis Abinader will be vaccinated against COVID next Wednesday, May 5; says still has immunity

The President of the Republic, Luis Abinader, said today that it would be next Wednesday that he will receive his first dose against COVID-19.

“Today the vice (Raquel Peña) was vaccinated, and the plan is for me to get vaccinated on Wednesday. Because you know that in my blood tests I still have immunity (against COVID-19),” explained the President, referring to the fact that he has already suffered from the virus that was diagnosed in June last year.

The President announced the National Employment Commission’s re-launch, held this morning at the National Palace, where he answered questions to journalists.

Earlier, the Vice President of the Republic, Raquel Peña, was vaccinated against COVID-19, corresponding to her first dose at the beginning of the second phase of the inoculation day at the Juan Pablo Duarte Olympic Center.

Today, Monday, the immunization against the coronavirus began for people 50 years of age and older, as announced by the Health Cabinet, thus opening the second phase of the National Vaccination Plan “Vacúnate RD” in the more than one thousand inoculation centers.

It is recalled that the authorities had reported that up to 28 April, one million 106,733 people had been vaccinated with at least the first dose, and about 800,000 had completed the process.