Dominican General in US$150.0M scam is a ‘good person’

Santo Domingo.- The defense of Maj. Gen. Adán Cáceres on Mon. said it regrets that the prosecution “strikes a blow” to his military career and the Christian faith, with the investigation against the head of the security of former president Danilo Medina.

In a statement the lawyers Cristian Alberto Martínez, Romer Jiménez and Elsa Trinidad Gutiérrez, said the prosecutors have a “serious confusion” between the obligation to investigate objectively and its desire to persecute and discredit the military role embodied today in Cáceres, who’s being held on charges of laundering over RD$3.0 billion (near US$150 million).

“It carries a bad message to the uniformed men who risk their lives every day, only to expose themselves to being subjected to a process without any respect for the most basic rights, their honor and dignity as a person.”

They indicate that Cáceres has served the country for more than three decades and has put his life in danger to serve the nation, receiving in return an illegal, unfair and a raucous public exposure.