Flood of illegal betting parlors ‘alarming’

Santo Domingo.- The president of the National Federation of Lottery parlors (Fenabanca), Rubén Jiménez, estimates that about 30 illegal betting parlors open daily in the Dominican Republic, a fact that he described as “alarming.”

“We welcome the information from the Ministry of Finance because what is being done in the country is placing one parlor on top of the other and, as you will understand, it does not work for society, but does neither work for us,” said the president of Fenabanca.

Jiménez referred to the official statement that indicates that the Directorate of Casinos and Gaming of the Ministry of Finance notifies all owners of betting parlors, sports betting, electronic lottery dealers, slot machines and other forms of gambling, that they were given a period of 30 days to proceed to the final closure.