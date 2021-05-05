Court accepts more evidence in Odebrecht US$92M bribe case

Santo Domingo.- The National District 1st Collegiate Court accepted more than 15 pieces of evidence provided by the Public Justice Ministry against Víctor Díaz Rúa, indicted for the US$92 million in bribes paid by Odebrecht to obtain works.

This evidence is part of the more than 170 elements against Díaz Rúa, to show his involvement in the case, of which a hearing is set for today.

The prosecution began presenting the evidence against the former Minister of Public Works, after concluding with the more than 215 provided against the main suspect, Ángel Rondón.

Prosecutor, Mirna Ortiz, said that between 215 and 220 pieces of evidence against Rondón were incorporated. “This without accounting for the evidence common to all the defendants that had already been incorporated.”