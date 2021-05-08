ICU bed occupancy rises in the last 24 hours

Fourteen new Covid-19 patients entered critical care in the last 24 hours. And there is evidence of an increase.

Santo Domingo, DR

At least 14 new patients with Covid-19 entered Intensive Care Units (ICU) in the last 24 hours, bringing the occupancy of critical care beds for patients with the virus to 46% yesterday, 3% more than the previous day.

The monitoring system of the Covid hospital network, which covers the public and private sectors, notified that 229 patients were admitted to the ICU yesterday, while the day before in these specialized units, there were 215 for 43% of bed occupancy.

The increase in the occupation of ICU beds has been systematically maintained in recent days, with more significant pressure being felt on the beds available in private health establishments, which according to Dr. Rafael Mena, president of the Dominican Association of Private Clinics and Hospitals (Andeclip), in the last two weeks there has been an increase in the demand for admissions.

He said that it is those over 60 years of age and those who have some underlying disease who continue to require more admissions due to the virus and that vaccinated patients are showing less aggressiveness when infected.

In addition to ICU admissions, which in 24 hours went from the official monitoring of the Covid hospital network, it also shows an increase in admissions in regular beds, going from 624 patients admitted the day before to 635 yesterday, for an occupancy of 27% of the available beds, as well as in the use of ventilators, which went from 132 to 137 patients in the last 24 hours, for an occupancy of 36% of the equipment.

774 new positives

The special Covid bulletin number 414 issued yesterday also records the entry of 774 new positive cases of the virus into the system in the last 24 hours, out of a total of 7,932 laboratory samples processed.