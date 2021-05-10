Jail time for Major General rocks the Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo.- In a ruling that rocked the nation, National District judge, Kenya Romero, on Mon. ordered 18-month pretrial detention against Army Maj. Gen. Adan Cáceres and the preacher Rossy Guzmán, her son and two others of those indicted in the case Operation Coral, which defrauded the State out of more than RD$1.30 billion (US$51.7 million).

The unpresented case draws national attention as Caceres was the head of former present Danilo Medina’s security detail.

Maj. Raul Girón was sentenced to house arrest, as requested by the prosecution.

In addition to Cáceres and Guzmán, the others sent to prison are Tanner Antonio Flete Guzmán; Police Col. Rafael Núñez de Aza and Army Sergeant Alejandro José Montero.

Girón, who was a payroll programmer for the Presidential Security Corps (Cusep) and in charge of technology for the Tourist Security Corps (Cestur), turned State witness and receive protection.