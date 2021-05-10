Ruling today in Dominican Republic US$51.7M military fraud

Santo Domingo.- National District judge, Kenya Romero, is expected to announce at 11am Tue., her decision on the request for pretrial detention against six members of the alleged religious network-military detected in the so-called Operation Coral.

Near midnight Thursday last week, the accused Alejandro Girón provided details of the alleged corrupt network that defrauded the State out of US$51.7 million and could put other military behind bars.

On Sunday Anticorruption (Pepca) lead prosecutor Wilson Camacho, affirmed that the Justice Ministry “carries out an investigation in which it continues to identify millionaire assets of all kinds, acquired illegally by the alleged corruption network dismantled with Operation Coral.”