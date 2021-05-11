In May only 60 companies had official licenses to manufacture alcohol and tobacco products

Santo Domingo, D.R.

As of May 5, 2021, the General Directorate of Internal Taxes (DGII) only had records of official licenses issued to 60 companies engaged in producing and manufacturing alcohol, alcoholic beverages, or tobacco products.

The list published by the DGII in its institutional portal shows the licenses granted: three are in the process of renewal, eight are suspended, five have expired, and 44 are in force with an expiration date between the remainder of this year and 2022.

Among the companies whose licenses are suspended are: Barceló & Compañia (two licenses), Cassa & Co. S.A, Cigarrillos Rollo SRL, Consorcio Tecno Deah S.A., Destilados y Licores Universal SRL and Distribuidora Dicayagua SRL.

The following companies have expired their licenses: Cerveceria Artesanal La Cacata, Cibao Brewing Company Mefesa SRL, Industria Licorera La Altagracia SRL, Johanny Yelennu Madera Frias, and Ladison Dominicana SRL.

In the process of renewing their licenses are Caribe Brewing Company By Tejada Group, República Breweries, and Alcoholes Dominicanos.

Recently the country has been affected by the manufacture of adulterated alcoholic beverages. The State agencies are tightening controls to ensure that only authorized, and recognized companies can sell alcoholic beverages.