Puerto Rico agents nab 3 Dominicans, 725K of cocaine

San Juan.– The Air and Maritime Operations Units (AMO) intercepted a 25-foot (7.62-meter) “yola” -type vessel in which three men from the Dominican Republic transported 1,598 pounds (725 kilos) of cocaine near the west coast of the island, which has an estimated wholesale value of US$21.7 million.

The information was provided by the United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

“Our vigilance and sustained collaborative efforts continue to produce significant results,” said Héctor Rojas, acting director of Air and Maritime Operations in the Caribbean, in a statement.

“AMO is committed to safeguarding our borders by leveraging our advanced maritime and aeronautical capabilities to detect and intercept illegal actors in the maritime environment,” he said.