Accused in US$51.7M Operation Coral head to jail
Santo Domingo.- The accused in Operation Coral were transferred to Najayo prison, as confirmed by the Attorney General’s Office.
They are accused of defrauding the Dominican State out of US$51.7 million.
The transfer took place at 5:30am Wednesday, under strict security measures.
Yesterday afternoon, the Judicial Office of the National District notified the parties of the resolution imposing pretrial detention by Judge Kenya Romero.
The defendants: active major general, Adán Cáceres, former director of Presidential Security; police corporal Tanner Antonio Flete Guzmán; Police Colonel Rafael Núñez de Aza; Army Sergeant Alejandro José Montero; and Rossy Guzmán (the Preacher.