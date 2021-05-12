Accused in US$51.7M Operation Coral head to jail

Santo Domingo.- The accused in Operation Coral were transferred to Najayo prison, as confirmed by the Attorney General’s Office.

They are accused of defrauding the Dominican State out of US$51.7 million.

The transfer took place at 5:30am Wednesday, under strict security measures.

Yesterday afternoon, the Judicial Office of the National District notified the parties of the resolution imposing pretrial detention by Judge Kenya Romero.

The defendants: active major general, Adán Cáceres, former director of Presidential Security; police corporal Tanner Antonio Flete Guzmán; Police Colonel Rafael Núñez de Aza; Army Sergeant Alejandro José Montero; and Rossy Guzmán (the Preacher.