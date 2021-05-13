Coral case’ defendants are maximum security inmates

Santo Domingo.-Those implicated in the “Coral” case were transferred Coral” case were transferred Wednesday to Najayo prison, where they enter under the condition of maximum security inmates.

Prison coordinator Hilda Patricia Lagombra, explained the routine implemented in Najayo prison for the protection of this type of inmates, who, according to her, have a more restricted treatment.

She said the inmates classified as maximum security have the right to go out on the courtyard for one hour a day, while the common prison population can have more access to the sun or go to classrooms.