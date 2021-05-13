Courts arraign 18 with ties to opposition party

Santo Domingo.- The courts of the Dominican Republic have arraigned 18 people who have ties to the opposition Dominican Liberation Party (PLD) or are close to former president Danilo Medina and his family.

The defendants are involved in the Odebrecht bribery cases and the operations “Conch” and “Coral,” the latter two implemented during the government of President Luis Abinader.

For Odebrecht, the most resounding case is that of former senator for San Cristóbal and member of the Political Committee of the PLD, Tommy Galán, who is on bail and a travel ban.

Other implicated PLD defendants were exonerated and their casefiles were sealed.