Dominican groups declare former Haiti president ‘persona non grata’

Santo Domingo.- Social movements of the Dominican Republic declared this Thursday ‘persona non grata’ the former president of Haiti, Michel Martelly, who has a concert in the country today Friday, at Hard Rock Café Santo Domingo.

The Communist Labor Party (PCT), Dominican Popular Movement (MPD), RD Solidarity Agenda, Jesús Adón Popular Bloc, Broad Front, Rebel Movement, and the “Francisco Alberto Caamaño Deñó” Patriotic Committee signed the document.

Also the Mocano Movement of Solidarity with the Peoples, Dominican Committee of Friendship and Solidarity with the Peoples, Dominican Human Rights Committee (CDDH), Afro-Dominican Action, Coalition of Popular, Social and Feminist Organizations of Cibao.

In addition, Fenatrano and the Dominican Solidarity with Haiti, affirmed that the former Haitian president was a “puppet president” who came to power through a “major electoral fraud.”