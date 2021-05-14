These are the places that will not have electric service over the weekend

Empresa de Transmisión Eléctrica Dominicana (ETED) informed that preventive maintenance works will be carried out on the 69 kV (kilovolt) transmission lines, which will interrupt electric service in some localities of the provinces of La Vega, Sánchez Ramírez, Puerto Plata, Barahona and San Pedro de Macorís, from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 in the afternoon this Saturday and Sunday.

For this Saturday, the maintenance to be carried out on the 69 kV La Vega – Constanza line will leave the communities of Jarabacoa, Paso Bajito, El Río, Tireo, Constanza, El Salto, and Jimenoa, in La Vega, without service; while, in Cotuí, the service will be affected by the intervention on the 69 kV Pimentel – Hatillo line.

Likewise, due to maintenance on the 69 kV Playa Dorada – Sabaneta de Yásica line, power supply will be suspended in Sosúa, Cabarete, Sabaneta de Yásica and Puerto Plata Airport.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, maintenance work on the 69 kV line 15 de Azua- Fondo Negro will leave the communities of Fondo Negro and Quita Coraza without power supply. Likewise, in the Zona Franca SPM AES and Zona Franca San Pedro de Macorís, the service will be interrupted due to works in the 69 kV line San Pedro I- Planta Vieja.

ETED apologizes to the users and residents who will be affected by the interruption of the power supply.