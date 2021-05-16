894 new covid cases and 4 deaths reported; daily positivity is 17.42%

Epidemiological Bulletin 422 issued by the Ministry of Public Health reports 894 new positive cases of SARS CoV-2 in the Dominican Republic, after having processed 9,122 samples to detect the disease.

The General Directorate of Epidemiology (DIGEPI), in this daily follow-up report on the behavior of CoVID-19 in the country, notes that four deaths occurred, two of these in the last 24 hours.

Public Health reports that since the beginning of the pandemic in the country, 3,569 people have died, with a lethality rate of 1.29 percent, and the mortality per million inhabitants is 341.58.

To date, the nation has 39,272 active cases, out of a total of 276,272 registered, with 233,431 patients recovered and 1,197,087 suspected cases have been ruled out.

Of the tests processed, 7,740 were PCR and 1,382 antigens, while 5,131 samples were done for the first time and 3,991 subsequent samples. While the daily positivity is 17.42%, and in the last four weeks is 12.01%.

This report also indicates that the total number of samples processed in the country since the beginning of the pandemic is 1,473,359, equivalent to 141,012 per million people.

The Hospital Network has 2397 COVID beds, of which 759 are occupied, for 32 percent, with 283 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds occupied out of the 512 available in the system for patients affected by the disease, representing 55 percent. Meanwhile, 188 of the system’s 403 ventilators are connected, for 47 percent.