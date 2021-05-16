Decree : Government maintains curfew in force

Free transit from Monday to Friday until 12 midnight

The measure will be in effect until May 30

The Dominican Government maintains the same curfew schedule in force in the country until Sunday, 30 May.

According to decree 319-21, President Luis Abinader ordered that the curfew continues as of Monday 17 with all the measures already in place.

This implies that the curfew, Monday through Friday, will begin from 9:00 pm until 5:00 am, with an additional three hours for people to reach their homes. Free transit will be until 12:00 noon.

While on weekends, it will be from 9:00 at night until 5:00 in the morning, with accessible transit until 12:00 at night.

People will continue using open spaces outdoors for activities that do not involve crowds and in strict compliance with the sanitary products in force.

Places of food and beverage consumption may receive customers in their facilities up to 60% of their total capacity, with health measures.

The mandatory use of face masks in public and private places of public use is maintained in the national territory.

Also, the physical distancing, whose non-compliance will be sanctioned with the provisions established in Law 42-01.