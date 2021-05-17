Abinader warns of a resurgence of COVID and calls on the population to pay attention to it

New beds available for covid in Luis Eduardo Aybar sanitary city

Santo Domingo, DR

President Luis Abinader admitted this Monday that there is a resurgence of coronavirus, especially in Greater Santo Domingo. He asked the population to keep their distance and go en masse to get vaccinated.

“Although we have advanced enough with the COVID and with the vaccination that we are in second place in Latin America in vaccination, I ask the Dominican population to be careful, to keep their distance, that still—and it has happened in other countries, there is a resurgence and that this resurgence in Greater Santo Domingo we have felt it in the last few days. Go and get vaccinated, this is the best way for us to overcome this nightmare,” said the head of state.

In his speech during the inauguration of the Maternity and Outpatient buildings of the Luis Eduardo Aybar Health City, President Abinader ordered the immediate use of the Intensive Care beds of this new building to attend the covid patients. Also, the intermediate area for emergencies of the disease.

This Monday, the number of patients in intensive care increased with 294 admissions for 57% of the occupied beds and 194 with ventilators for 48% occupation.