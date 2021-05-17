Lack of materials = less energy, more pollutants from power plant

Santo Domingo.- Unit one of the Punta Catalina Power Plant (CTPC) is generating less energy and more pollution, due to the lack of materials involved in the combustion process to prevent the escape of solid particles into the environment.

The Dominican Electric Utility (Cdeee) initiated an urgent tender for the acquisition of accessories to treat combustion gases and quicklime for the CTPC.

The Cdeee announced the emergency exception process for the selection of the company that will supply 150,000 metric tons of quicklime, used at the plant to decompose sulfur dioxide (SO2) from flue gases.

“The supply of quicklime is a priority for the operation of the Punta Catalina units, because if it were not used, SO2 emissions would increase outside the acceptable limits by international standards and local regulations,” adds the institution in its expert report on the call for tenders.