Lottery chief denies conflict of interest

Santo Domingo.- National Lottery administrator, Luis Dicent figures as a shareholder of the Dominican Business Group (Gedom), dedicated to the sale, production and marketing of raffles, lottos and other games of chance.

In his financial statement published on the Lottery’s website, Dicent is listed as a Gedom stakeholder with 250 shares worth RD$250,000.

The information was brought to public light by journalist Nuria Piera, in her research program, where Dicent claimed that he did not own betting parlors. “I have never had a parlor. That is another one of the fallacies. I have never had a (betting) bank, never in my life.”