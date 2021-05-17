Over 4,000 scofflaw officials have yet to submit their financial statement

Santo Domingo.- Many Dominican Gov. officials, whether elected or appointed, ignore the legal provision that orders them to present their statement of assets in due time when starting or ending their tenure.

Among those who arrived and left the public administration after the presidential, congressional and municipal elections of 2020, figure more than 4,000 officials who have yet to submit their statement, as required by Law 311-14, which establishes the National Automated and Uniform System of Affidavits of Assets.

Said legislation grants a period of 30 days for incoming and outgoing officials obligated to present their declaration