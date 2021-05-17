US, China trade barbs over Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo.- The Chinese Embassy on Sun. reacted to statements by the US Embassy’s charge d’affaires Robert W. Thomas, on Dominican-Chinese relations, and stated that each country has the right to establish its own ties.

Thomas also stressed that, although the Dominican Republic does business with an authoritarian regime, nations do not necessarily share the same values.

“The United States and the DR as democracies that we are, we do have the same values. We know what to expect from each other,” Thomas said.\

Response

Lui Xi Tiefei, press attaché of the Chinese Embassy in the country, said that US values cannot represent all countries, and assured that both China and the DR are sovereign states, that since the establishment of their diplomatic relations have obtained fruitful results.