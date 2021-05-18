Dominican deputy is arrested in Miami

Santo Domingo.- Ruling party (PRM) deputy for Santiago, Miguel Gutiérrez Díaz, was arrested Mon. when he arrived in the United States, allegedly on charges of international drug trafficking.

The United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida, in coordination with the National Drugs Control Directorate (DNCD) and the Attorney General’s Office, detained the Dominican lawmaker at the airport of Miami.

According to a DNCD press release, “the deputy of the Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM) Miguel Gutiérrez Díaz was arrested when he arrived on a commercial flight from the Dominican Republic to the Miami terminal and was immediately detained by the US authorities to answer for the accusations against him.”