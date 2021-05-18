Dominican lawmaker could face life in a US prison

Santo Domingo.- Miguel Gutiérrez Díaz, deputy of the ruling Modern Revolutionary Party for Santiago province, was a member of a transnational drug gang that operated in the Dominican Republic, Colombia and the United States from 2014 to 2017, and if convicted could face life imprisonment in the U.S.

The statement is in a document from the Department of Justice of the South Florida Attorney General’s Office, quoted by Diario Libre.

“Last night, federal law enforcement agents arrested a foreign elected official accused in the United States of drug trafficking, after the official’s international flight from the Dominican Republic to Miami,” the document states.