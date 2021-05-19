CBS: 3 Florida men held nearly a year in Dominican Rep.

Santo Domingo.- Three brothers from Delray Beach, Fla., arrested almost a year ago in the Dominican Republic, have now been added to the James Foley Foundation list of people wrongfully detained overseas, CBS12 News’ reports.

Lonelson, Lovensky, and John Nalus were arrested in early August 2020 and accused of drug trafficking after their rental car broke down on a highway in the Dominican Republic. A mechanic claimed to have found a four-pound brick of marijuana inside the car while fixing it.

The Nalus family says CBS12 News’ reporting was a key factor in getting them added to the list.

“In cell phone videos of the altercation, the brothers repeatedly said the drugs did not belong to them. Eventually, police were called and arrested all five men who were traveling in the rental car, including the Nalus brothers.”