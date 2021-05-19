Deputy’s bust shows spike of organized crime in the Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo.- The arrest for drug trafficking of the ruling party deputy Miguel Andrés Gutiérrez, in the United States, once again brings to the fore the rise of organized crime and how it is increasingly escalating in the echelons of power.

The lawmaker’s arrest was made by the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida, in coordination with the National Drug Control Directorate and the Attorney General’s Office of the Dominican Republic.

Official sources indicate that the operation was part of the strengthening of cooperation against transnational crime between the anti-drug agencies of the United States and the country. The annual report of the United States Department of State on Narcotics Control continues to position the country as an important transshipment point for illicit narcotics destined for that nation and for Europe.