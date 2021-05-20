Abinader yanks Lottery chief after scandal

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader on Tue issued Decree 334-21 in which suspends for 60 days Dominican National Lottery administrator, Luis Maisichell Dicent.

Honorably appointed in his place was Teófilo José Abrahán (Quico) Tabar.

The National Lottery is cast in a scandal where an alleged mafia embezzled more than RD$100.0 million from betting parlors and exploded after a leaked video shows when the TV host hides the number 13 ball, falsely handed to her by the blind person, who has admitted being offered a RD$800,000 bribe.