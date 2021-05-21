CLASSIFIED: Dominican-Haiti border fence

Santo Domingo.- All purchases and contracts for the design, construction, equipment, hiring of services, execution and acquisition of equipment in the erection of the perimeter fence on the border of the Dominican Republic with Haiti, were declared classified and an emergency.

President Luis Abinader authorized the Defense Ministry to make purchases and contracts for the construction of this wall, of which 23 kilometers have already been executed in Jimaní and Elías Piña (west).

“The purchases and contracting for the design, construction and equipping of an intelligent perimeter fence system on the Dominican Republic-Haiti border route are declared an emergency, as well as the contracting of services, the execution of works and the acquisition of the teams linked solely and exclusively to this purpose,” says Defense.