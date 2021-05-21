Spate of arrests reveals weak vetting of candidates

Santo Domingo.-The uproar before public opinion over the arrest of ruling party deputy Miguel Gutiérrez, brought to light flaws and weaknesses of the parties, state agencies and the laws around the mechanisms for vetting candidates for elective positions.

Party delegates and political scientists agree that greater controls are necessary to prevent drug trafficking from permeating the spheres of power and politics.

According to political scientist Henry Blanco Castillo, in the Dominican Republic money guides and controls the parties, so those who are behind a candidacy of councilman, deputy, senator or president must have resources.

He said that when the applicants do not have money, businessmen and drug traffickers enter the fray, who are in charge of promoting the aspirants.