Curfew will not be extended

Santo Domingo, DR

The Minister of Public Health, Dr. Daniel Rivera, revealed yesterday that for the moment there are no plans to resume a more extended schedule of restriction of mobility or curfew for Covid-19 in the country, as proposed by some doctors, and called on the population to take care of themselves and to go massively to the vaccination posts.

Meanwhile, the Dominican Medical Association (CMD) president, Waldo Ariel Suero, understands that if the cases of the virus continue to rise, the authorities should not rule out establishing an earlier curfew in the most affected provinces. However, he pointed out that the most important thing is that the Government should tell the population that the pandemic has not passed.

The medical leader said that they are still in the eye of the hurricane with the Covid-19 pandemic, but that with its opening speech, including the schools, the Government is sending the wrong message to the citizenship, which begins to believe that everything is over, and neglects the preventive measures.

In his turn, the Minister of Health said that with the alert issued for Greater Santo Domingo, the Ministry of Health is warning the population about what is happening in Greater Santo Domingo, but that, at the same time, it is working on the reinforcement of sampling, encouraging vaccination and following up on the positive cases, especially the asymptomatic ones to isolate them and give them outpatient treatment.