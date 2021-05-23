Coronavirus Dominican Republic: Public Health reports 1,055 new cases and 3 deaths

In its epidemiological bulletin number 429, the Ministry of Public Health issued this Saturday reports that in the last 24 hours, 7,339 samples were processed, and 1,055 new cases of SARS CoV-2 were detected in the Dominican Republic.

Of the tests processed, 6,762 were PCR and 577 antigens, while 5,330 samples were done for the first time and 2,009 subsequent samples.

The daily positivity is 19.79 percent, and in the last four weeks, it is 12.60 percent.

To date, the nation has 43,443 active cases, out of a total of 282,685 registered, with 235,636 patients recovered and 1,224,185 suspected cases have been ruled out.

In this report, the General Directorate of Epidemiology (DIGEPI) highlights that three deaths were reported, one in the last 24 hours.

Public Health reports that since the beginning of the pandemic in the country, 3,606 people have died, with a lethality rate of 1.28 percent, and the mortality per million inhabitants is 345.12.