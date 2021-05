Santo Domingo.- After the damage that stranded the two cabins with 32 passengers inside and that were left hanging for more than 15 hours, the Puerto Plata Cable Car will remain out of service until the fault is corrected.

Alexis Merete, interim administrator of the cable car located on Isabel de Torres hill, confirmed that the failure occurred in one of the pulleys.

He estimates that those facilities will be up and running again in a week.