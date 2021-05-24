Vandalism shuts runway lights a major airport

Santo Domingo.- Vice President Raquel Peña, on Monday said the failure on the runway at Las Américas International Airport (Aila) was vandalism.

“The investigation carried out by the Specialized Corps in Airport Security and Civil Aviation (Cesac) confirmed that vandalism caused the lights on the runway of the Las Américas International Airport (AILA) to go out of service.”

“The criminals penetrated the restricted perimeter, cut the cables that feed the runway lights, leaving them lying in the area. The authorities will continue the investigation to establish the motive for the vandalism.”

She added that operations at AILA have been reestablished. “The investigation will continue the pertinent course,” by the civil and military authorities.