Abinader supervises progress of National Vaccination Plan in Barahona

During his visit, the president reported that at the end of the afternoon he will announce new restrictions for Greater Santo Domingo, whose objective is to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Barahona – President Luis Abinader began his work schedule in Barahona, giving continuity to the National Vaccination Plan (VacúnateRD) at the inoculation point located in the Buenas Nuevas Church.

This is one of the 54 vaccination points set up in the province. Of these, 28 are located in the urban area.

The Governor noted the excellent performance of the plan in the province, where 77,830 people have received the two doses of the vaccine against COVID-19.

“I congratulate them, here was one of the red spots. We are informed that we have 11 beds available; the situation is stable here in Barahona,” said the head of state.

Restrictions for Greater Santo Domingo

During his visit, the president informed that he would announce new restrictions for Greater Santo Domingo at the end of the afternoon, whose objective is to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

“This evening we are going to announce restrictions for Greater Santo Domingo, because the situation warrants it.”

Accompanying President Abinader were Raquel Peña, Vice President of the Republic; José Ignacio Paliza, Administrative Minister of the Presidency; Daniel Rivera, Minister of Public Health and Thelma Batista, Provincial Director of Public Health.

They were joined by Noris Medina, senator for Barahona; personal assistants Mercedes Pichardo and Eilyn Beltran; and Major General Celin Rubio, head of the President’s security.