Curfew will be from 8:00 PM to 5:00 AM every day for the Greater Santo Domingo

The new curfew in the National District and the Santo Domingo province will apply every day, from 8:00 at night to 5:00 in the morning, as part of the measures to stop the spread of the COVID-19.

The decree will be released this Wednesday evening, and the measures come into effect from this Thursday, May 28. The citizens will have a grace of free movement of 3 additional hours to reach their homes.

The sale of alcoholic beverages to be consumed in public and private spaces for public use is prohibited from 5:00 in the afternoon to 5:00 in the morning, as well as the consumption of these products in those places. Public and private spaces for public use may receive up to 50% of their total capacity.

Since last week, President Luis Abinader has insisted on maintaining physical distancing and has exhorted the inhabitants to get vaccinated against COVID-19, to avoid restrictions.

“This evening we are going to announce restrictions for Greater Santo Domingo because the situation warrants it,” said the president during a visit to Barahona.